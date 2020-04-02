Suburban company’s effort to bring hand sanitizer to US hits roadblock at Canadian border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTLEY, Ill. — A small company in Huntley is helping to make individual use hand sanitizers for first responders, but they’ve hit an unexpected roadblock.

H.S. Crocker of Huntley makes lids for the food industry. Ripshot of Toronto makes single use items for alcohol — things whiskey and vodka.

The two companies decided to team up to make single use hand sanitizers. H.S. Crocker would make the special lids and Ripshot would make it into a single cup.

Even though both companies were modified to make a much-needed item, they’re unable to get it into Canada. The concept was approved there, but they’re still waiting on the FDA for approval.

“They had a small shipment to see if it would work and it didn’t pass the border. It was confiscated,” said Ron Giordano, CEO of H.S. Crocker

The lids were made over a weekend and 1 million of them were donated to Ripshot, who would then ship 30,000 hand sanitizers for free to the United States. They were intended to be distributed to food pantry workers, the homeless and first responders.



For now, the hand sanitizers are sitting in a warehouse in Canada.

Giordano is hoping for FDA approval soon.

“We’re really anxious to get it down here,” he said.

H.S. Crocker said they have reached out to Congresswoman Lauren Underwood for assistance.