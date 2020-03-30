Suburban company using ultraviolet light to sanitize footwear wants to help clean masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The COVID-19 pandemic threatens the supply of personal protective equipment across the country. And up until now, protective medical masks could only be used once.

Those guidelines are now changing and a St Charles-based company wants to help.

Mark Cottone is the president of CleanBeam. Right now, their company uses ultraviolet light to sanitize footwear.

Cottone says his machines can sanitize other equipment like masks used by medical professionals.

“CleanBeam is a sanitation company that has developed a unit that is used to sanitize footwear for going into sensitive locations like pharmaceutical plants, food processing plants,” he said. “Footwear happens to be one of the biggest concerns with dragging viruses and pathogens into these locations.”

He's trying to get a hold of the governor or anyone who can help them launch their machines in hospitals to start sanitizing and reusing personal protective equipment.

“Obviously with this situation, the shortage of masks, normally masks are just disposable. They don’t ever have to reuse them or want to reuse them,” Cottone said. “But currently that’s something they have to do. So that’s why we’re trying to get a hold of somebody.”

Currently, studies on the use of UV light to sanitize masks are small. But Cottone believes it's effective.

“It’s ultraviolet light, which is what sunlight is, but we’ve used it,” he said. “It’s harnessed in a strong way that it just pulses and kills really on contact. It’s that fast."

Sunday, the FDA approved an Ohio company to start sanitizing and re-using protective face masks. The company uses hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N95 masks.

The use of UV light however has not been approved for reusing masks yet.