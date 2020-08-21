Suburban Catholic school teacher says she was let go after voice concerns about in-person learning

WILMETTE, Ill. — A former Catholic school teacher in Wilmette said her career was ended because she spoke up about safety concerns and a lack of COVID-19 precautions.

Elaine sage taught at St Francis Xavier’s in Wilmette for the last 14 years.

Sage said she voiced concerns about teaching in person rather than remotely.

Sage received a letter on Wednesday from the school that said that there wasn’t a remote position for her and she was being released from her contract.

Sage said the letter follows several emails she sent citing concerns about her age and her husband’s health. He’s a cancer survivor.

She said she was more than happy to teach remotely and made that very clear but she was still dismissed.

“It’s something I was born to do they’re taking it away from me,” she said. “It’s really sad because its supposedly Christian and this is how they treat they’re employees. It’s reckless and I’m afraid for the other teachers.”

WGN reached out to the school for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Letter from St Francis by WGN Web Desk on Scribd