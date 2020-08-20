Suburban catholic school delays opening after principal tests positive for COVID-19

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A catholic school in Park Ridge has delayed opening after its principal tested positive for coronavirus.

Mary, Seat of Wisdom officials said the teacher is doing well and not in the hospital.

The news for parents and students at the school has hit too close to home.

“We are definitely wishing her well hopefully for a speedy recovery,” parent Shelly Casalle said.

Shelly Casale’s eighth grade son knows the administrator well. This was not what he wanted to hear just days before he was supposed to start school on August 25.

“Oh, he’s very worried for her,” Casalle said. “For sure.”

On Wednesday night, the Archdiocese of Chicago spoke out.

An archdiocese spokesperson said it’s been a week since anyone at the school would have been exposed.

“We identified individuals principal would have had meetings with in the last few days when she would’ve been contagious,” said spokesperson Justin Lombardo.