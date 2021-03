A Studio City teen wanted to help her community cope with the tragedy of the pandemic, and so she used her school project as an opportunity to create a living memorial to honor the more than 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

Madeleine Fugate, 14, started making the Covid Memorial Quilt in April 2020 and is still taking submissions.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 9, 2021.