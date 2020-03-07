Students, staff at Vaughn High School advised to home quarantine after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — In a new update from officials Saturday, staff and students who were at Vaughn High School from Feb. 25 through March 6 are advised to quarantine themselves at home after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The recommended quarantine comes after a special needs classroom assistant at the school, a Chicago woman in her 50s, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials have been in discussions with students and staff who may have had close contact with the woman. Students and staff are only advised to leave home to seek potential medical care.

“We will be closely monitoring any person that was in close contact with the patient and may be at risk,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady.

According to the CDC, close contact means spending 10 minutes or more in a face-to-face interaction within six feet of the patient.

The woman was one of the people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship that disembarked on Feb. 21. She returned home to Chicago a few days later.

Classes will be canceled longer than initially anticipated. Because of a two-week window recommended from the CDC, classes will resume on Wednesday, March 18, if no other cases are reported.

CPS said a thorough cleaning of the facility is underway.

“Based on (CDPH’s) guidance, we begun a thorough cleaning of Vaughn and removed the buses that serve Vaughn students for additional cleaning,” CPS CEO Janice Jackson said.

The restrictions only apply to those at Vaughn from Feb. 25 and March 6.