Students, parents in Glen Ellyn rally over remote learning concerns ahead of District 87 meeting

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A rally was held before a District 87 school board meeting Monday night over remote learning concerns.

As Glenbard District 87 continues to debate a return to in-person learning, some parents said time is up and administrators should step down.

Outside of District 87’s administrative building Monday night, organizers of a rally urged people to speak up at the school board meeting.

“After five hours of virtual lectures, no one can bring themselves to do two more hours of e-learning,” Glenbard South senior Collin Murphy said. “This is not a shortcoming of my peers or my teachers, this is a fundamental flaw in e-learning, there is no classroom environment.”

The district, which includes Glenbard North, South, East and West, plans to continue e-learning with the potential for a hybrid model in the future. But some parents said students need to return to schools as soon as possible.

“If you do not open up the schools in the next week, possible two weeks,” said parent Betsy Kateyiannis-Dale. “I am asking for the following: that Dr Larson resigns immediately and President Weinstock steps down immediately.”

Other parents in the district said they are proud of the way its handled reopening schools.

“I do think that there are a lot of people who feel that way, we’re just not as vocal about it because we’re in remote learning and we’re happy with the outcome so far,” parent Kathy Nash said.

Superintendent Dr. Larson said COVID cases in DuPage county continue to be a concern, with cases trending upward over the last few weeks. But he’s confident the district can safely move to their hybrid learning model soon.