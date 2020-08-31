Students donate to help diner owner who helped rebuild Plainfield after tornado

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — Days after the 30th anniversary of the day an EF-5 twister tore a path through the Plainfield area, a group of students donated money to support a business owner who’s been helping rebuild the community for decades Sunday.

For years, Larry’s Diner has served as a community gathering place, where healing happens, with stories from the storm that left 29 dead and hundreds injured in 1990.

To honor that, a group of students brought not only sundaes for patrons, but also a lifeline for owner Gus Alexopoulus. The group of high school students came to mark something they didn’t see with their own eyes, but has shaped Plainfield.

“On behalf of students from all the Plainfield schools and all over the suburbs,” said Joe Trost with Buddy’s Helpers. “We want to give you this check, Gus, for $500 because we know that COVID-19 has impacted you tremendously.”

The kind gesture hit home for the man who has helped rebuild the spirit of Plainfield since the tornado.

“Thank you for much for all the support,” Alexopoulus said. “It really surprised me.”