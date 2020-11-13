Stay-at-home advisory now issued for suburban Cook County

FOREST PARK, Ill. — The Cook County Department of Public Health issued a stay-at-home advisory Friday for all residents of suburban Cook County as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state.

The guidance comes in response to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission, and just a day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a stay-at-home advisory for the City of Chicago.

The advisory is scheduled to go into effect for both suburban Cook County and Chicago on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 a.m., and will last at least 30 days.

Cook County Department of Public Health officials are advising all Cook County residents and visitors to follow the guidance to curb the increased spread of the virus in Illinois Region 10. Over 99,000 people in suburban Cook County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and positivity rates are over 15%.

The guidelines are as follows:

STAY HOME. As much as possible, please refrain from any non-essential activities and stay home. If you must go out for essential activities, such as work, to attend school, get tested for COVID-19, get a flu shot, or to shop for groceries:

Wear a mask consistently and correctly over your nose and mouth. Avoid close contact with others and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others who do not live with you. Wash hands often with soap and warm water.

LIMIT GATHERINGS. As much as possible, please refrain from attending or hosting gatherings with people who do not live in your household. This includes recommendations to postpone holiday gatherings or host virtual celebrations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

LIMIT TRAVEL. As much as possible, do not engage in any non-essential travel, including vacations or trips to visit relatives or friends.

WORK FROM HOME. As much as possible, CCDPH is calling on employers in suburban Cook County to re-establish telework protocols for staff who are able to work from home.