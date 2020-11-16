Stay-at-home advisory now in effect for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO — A stay-at-home advisory goes into effect Monday in Chicago and suburban Cook County as officials hope to bring down the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries.

Under the stay-at-home advisory effective Monday, Nov. 16, the city is urging residents to:

Practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others and wearing a face covering at all times.

Not hold any gatherings at home with anyone outside their household, “even with trusted family or friends;” use remote communication for the holidays.

Avoid all non-essential and out-of-state travel, following the travel guidelines if travel is necessary.

Additionally, officials said CDPH Health Orders require any gatherings held inside private residences be limited to six non-household members.

Additionally, residents are strongly advised to:

Not have guests in their homes unless they are essential workers (e.g., home healthcare providers or childcare workers.)

Cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations.

Avoid travel.

This advisory shall remain in place for 30 days or until such time as the Commissioner of Health determines a change to the guidance is appropriate.