State to help essential workers with childcare as Illinois confirms nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Watch Live Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, state measures

State health officials confirmed 899 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional coronavirus-related deaths in Illinois Sunday, bringing the overall state totals up to 11,256 cases and 274 deaths.

The latest deaths include 19 in Cook County, 4 in DuPage County, three in Kane County, and one each in Lake, Kankakee, Montgomery, Peoria and Will counties. Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties reported their first cases.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also announced Sunday that essential in the healthcare, human services, essential government services and essential infrastructure sectors qualify for the state’s childcare assistance program, “meaning the state will cover most if not all of the cost with our emergency childcare providers.”

“That includes everyone from nurses and doctors to support staff in hospitals, to grocery store clerks and food producers,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the assistance would be available on the Illinois Department of Human Services’ website and at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

According to Pritzker, over 550 small-scale childcare centers are operating under emergency licenses, in addition to 1,500 home childcare providers that serve essential workers. Any centers that receive state assistance will begin getting an increased amount, Pritzker said, to compensate for space restrictions created by social distancing guidelines.

In Indiana, health officials reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 127 as the number of confirmed cases rises to 4,411. The most number of new cases were in Marion County, which reported 191.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.