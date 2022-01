FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ADDISON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health will be administering booster shots at two clinics Sunday, located in Addison and West Dundee.

The events will be at Addison Trail High School from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and at Spring Hill Mall near the old Payless Shoestore 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Both locations will accept walk-ins, but registration ahead of time is preferred. Click here to register for the Addison Trail clinic and here to register for the West Dundee clinic.