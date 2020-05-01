State rep asks court to vacate restraining order against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia asked the appellate court Friday to voluntarily vacate his restraining order against Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order.

Bailey said new information has emerged to warrant that, but he is still seeking the court’s determination that the governor exceeded his authority.

“In light of new documentation recently uncovered, which the Governor’s office and the Department of Public Health failed to provide as required by Illinois law, we feel it is in the best interest of the people of the State of Illinois to voluntarily ask the Appellate Court to vacate the temporary restraining order. I will then file ask to file an amended complaint in the circuit court alleging the newly discovered facts and issues. “This new information offers a more complete picture and brings to light additional problems in regard to the procedural and substantive shortcomings of the Governor’s office and the Board of Health’s safeguarding of the civil rights of the citizens of the state. This will strengthen our efforts to ensure the liberty of all Illinoisans.” Rep. Darren Bailey

Bailey said if the State Supreme Court is going to hear this case, he wants the Justices to have all of the information available.

Earlier this week, a judge in Clay County issued a temporary restraining order against the state’s extension of its stay-at-home policy. But the ruling only applied to Bailey.

Pritzker appealed, calling the lawsuit a cheap political stunt.