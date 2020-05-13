Illinois state rep files temporary restraining order against Pritzker shutdown

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A state representative from the Rockford area has filed a temporary restraining order to stop Gov. JB Pritzker’s reopening plan.

Republican John Cabello had already sued over the stay-at-home order. On Tuesday, he filed a temporary restraining order, demanding that restaurants, bars and other businesses be allowed to reopen promptly.

Cabello said local representatives know, better than the governor, when their communities are ready to resume normal economic activity.

