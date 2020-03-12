State officials announce event ban, more COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — Illinois now has 32 cases of COVID-19, including a young child in Chicago, officials announced Thursday.

All events that are estimated to have 250 or more, private or public, should be canceled or postponed until May 1, the governor said.

The governor mandated that all events of 1,000 or more are canceled immediately.

The governor said they are not closing any schools, but are monitoring schools around the state. At this time, CPS will remain open.

CPS will scale back large-scale events and will make sure parents and students are frequently updated. The young child infected by COVID-19 is in good conditions and did not require hospitalization, officials said.

All concerts, conferences and seminars are encouraged to cancel, Mayor Lightfoot said.

Effective Monday, Comcast will double internet speeds for low-income housing in the city. Comcast will also provide 63 days of internet to low-income housing, the mayor said.

“We are a state and county that’s well-prepared to address this coronavirus,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

Additionally, all professional sports owners in Illinois will not play any games until May 1.

The James R. Thompson Center will be closed to people who do not have access as of Monday.

Information about the new cases is below.

Chicago

• 40s – female

• Young child – male

Kane

• 70s – male

Cook

• 70s – female

• 70s – female

• 50s – male

McHenry

• 60s – man

We will update this story once more information becomes available.