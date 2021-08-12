State discredits private Christian school in suburbs after initially sticking with ‘masks optional’ plan

ELMHURST, Ill. — A private suburban school will now require masks after the state discredited the institution for initially defying Gov. Pritzker’s mandate by making masks optional.

In a video sent to families on Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Timothy Christian Schools Matt Davidson said they will continue their original plan of having masks optional, but will continue to explore the issue over the next few weeks.

In a response, the Illinois Board of Education quickly discredited the school — meaning diplomas wouldn’t be recognized by the state, families wouldn’t be able to participate in the Invest in Kids Act tax scholarship and the school couldn’t participate in IHSA sports.

“We were going to take the two weeks leading up to start of school to see if we could go with a mask optional policy,” Supt. Matt Davidson said. “That was our goal.”

On Thursday, Davidson said the school has no intention of defying the school mask mandate and they are working with the state to get reaccredited.

“We don’t want to jeopardize that and ultimately we want to be representatives of Christ here,” Supt. Davidson said. “Not looking to start defying rules that was never our intent. I still hope that video can create some better conversations, more listening, not shouting.”

House Speaker Chris Welch, who supports the governor’s decision, has two children attending Timothy Christian.

“It’s unfortunate his family has been brought into this,” Supt. Davidson said. “I’m sure we’ll get together soon.”