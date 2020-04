JOLIET, Ill. — Investigators have pinpointed the likely source of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Symphony of Joliet nursing home.

Twenty-six people have died and more than 80 have contracted the virus. An infectious disease expert, working with the operators, believe the director of maintenance may have unknowingly infected residents when he built and installed tables to allow them to eat in their rooms.

The staffer had no symptoms at the time, but he later died from COVID-19.