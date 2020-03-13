St. Margaret of Scotland School closed after student tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Another school in the Chicago area is closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Margaret of Scotland School, located at 9833 South Throop Street on Chicago's South Side, will be closed until at least March 23 after a student tested positive for the virus, according to school officials.

The student also attended Mass at the church on Thursday. The parish said school will be closed until March 23 and Mass will not be held Friday.

Officials said the school and parish leadership will facilitate extensive cleaning of both the school and church.

Per guidance from The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) it is not necessary that other students, staff or parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and School be tested for Coronavirus/COVID-19 at this time, nor is it necessary for anyone to self-quarantine, unless you begin exhibiting Coronavirus/COVID-19 symptoms. St Margaret of Scotland School officials

The school was already scheduled spring break from March 16-20.

