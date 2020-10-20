St. Charles reinstates late-night bar, restaurant permits — but that may soon change

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The city of St. Charles voted unanimously Monday night to reinstate late-night bar and restaurant permits that were suspended to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

But that vote may not matter depending on what the positivity rate for Region 8 — which includes parts of Kane and DuPage counties — looks like Tuesday.

If numbers show a positivity rate higher than 8 percent — which would be the third straight day — state mandated restrictions could go into effect starting as early as Wednesday.

Those restrictions could mean no indoor service allowed at bars and restaurants, which may also need to close at 11 p.m.

The mayor suspended late-night permits back in August. For the bars and restaurants who had the permits, closing time was midnight instead of the usual time of 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

Those business owners wanted that readdressed, so it was on the city’s agenda for Tuesday night.

But Ald. Maureen Lewis tells WGN News this is something they’ve been talking about for weeks. They were even looking at a restricted permit that would have allowed bars to stay open late, with no new patrons after midnight. Anyone reentering would have needed a hand stamp to do so.

Ultimately the city decided just reinstating the old late night permits was best.

If the positivity rate for Region 8 does not hit eight percent Tuesday, and no new restrictions are imposed by the state, the late-night permits will take effect starting Saturday.