St. Charles high school parents express concern over remote learning plan

ST. CHARLES, Ill. – High school parents in St. Charles took to the streets Monday to voice displeasure with the district’s remote learning plan.

District 303 surveyed parents of K-12 students. 87% said they wanted in-person learning.

On Monday, the district sent an email saying, due to staffing issues, high school students will have to start the year with remote learning.

Some parents told WGN that’s not what they wanted as they voiced their concerns outside Monday.

“It’s a little disappointing considering all the kids that have gone in already, did their supply pickup, got their id’s,” said parent Danielle Penman. “Some are really looking forward to the year.”

Others said they worry about the student’s mental health.

“Our students’ mental health is really also at risk here, not only their education,” said parent Michelle Casile.

In a statement, District 303 Supt. Jason Pearson said they are committed to bring back students using a “phased in” approach.

“District 303 is committed to using a phased in approach that allows us to monitor the safety measures, procedures and protocols we have put in place and make any necessary adjustments,” he said.

For now, elementary and middle schools will have in-person and hybrid learning. High school student will be completely remote for the first quarter.

A board meeting is scheduled for Monday night.