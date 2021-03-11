Special events could return to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO — Events in Chicago may start returning to normal this summer.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a City Council committee authorized a full calendar of special events for the summer of 2021.

The same article suggests that a mayoral aide hopes the city’s $1.8 billion in new federal relief funds will help pay for certain events like Taste of Chicago, blues and gospel fests, as well as the Air and Water Show.

More hope comes after the covention center at McCormick Place, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field have all been authorized to allow 20% capacity.

In an interview with Craine’s Chicago Business, Illinois Deputy Governor Dan Hynes suggested that the Chicago Auto Show could make a return in July, if the city of Chicago signed off on it.

With more rollouts of the vaccine and restaurants and nightlife reopening, Lightfoot believes this summer could resemble pre-pandemic times.

“I feel very optimistic about summer activities and gatherings this summer. … I believe that the summer of 2021 is gonna look more like 2019 and less like 2020,” Lightfoot said.

As of now, there is no word if major festivals like Lollapalooza will make a comeback this year.