South suburban restaurant offers free meals to homebound seniors

ALSIP, Ill. — A restaurant in south suburban Alsip is helping homebound senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Boundas and his staff of cooks and waitresses at Country House Restaurant are taking matters into their own hands.

“We can’t sit around and do nothing,” Boundas said.

He said they’re overwhelmed, but in a good way.

“Seventy-five thousand responses kind of caught us — not off guard — I just didn’t think it was going to go like that on the first day,” he said.

Country House also supplies meals to local schools and universities.

Boundas said they routinely provide thousands of meals on a regular basis. Those meals are now being offered to seniors free of charge.

People were filled with emotion over the act of generosity and community service.

Country House executives said they will provide the meals as long as necessary, or until their funds run out.

To support Country House Restaurant click here.

Country House can be reached at 708-389-4618.