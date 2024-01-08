NEW LENOX, Ill. — With respiratory virus season in full swing, a south suburban hospital, much like others across Illinois, has implemented a mask mandate.

Beginning Monday, Silver Cross Hospital is now requiring masks for patients, visitors and staff due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Visitors who come to the hospital without a mask will be provided one.

Representatives said the hospital dealt with 40 Covid-positive patients over the last week. That number, the hospital adds, is expected to rise.

Silver Cross Hospital joins Rush Hospitals as an Illinois medical center that now requires masks.

Last spring, most hospitals eased or eliminated their masking requirements last spring after the federal government ended the COVID-19 public health emergency.

