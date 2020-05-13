South suburban family believes nursing home responsible for man’s death

CRETE, Ill. – Three months short of turning 100, family is blaming a grandfather’s death on the nursing home he resided in.

“His goal was to reach 100,” granddaughter Pamela Bosley said. “I believe in my heart that if my granddad had the proper trained staff that worked in this facility, he would have beat COVID-19, because my granddad was strong.”

Deacon Johnson Montgomery died May 5 from coronavirus-related issues, his family said.

St. James Manor and Villa, in Crete, has had 44 residents test positive for COVID-19. Nine people have died.

Bosley and her sister believe that staff or a third-party contractor brought coronavirus into the center.

The family said they cannot get any information from the center.

They said the last time they spoke with staff, they were told one person had the virus and that their grandfather was okay.

“Later on, I found out there were more than 20 residents and six deaths,” Bosely said.

The CEO of the parent company said they have not received any complaints from the family

“We’ve had no complaints from family members regarding this man’s death,” said Extended Care Consulting CEO Ron Nunziato. “We certainly sympathize with the family, until this very moment we had a good relationship with the family.”

Family members disagree with Nunziato.

“Stop hiding the problem,” family said.

The family wants to governor to appoint a task force to look into COVID-19 nursing home deaths.