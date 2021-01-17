South Side pastor offers vaccine dose to CPS teacher

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHICAGO — A pastor in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood is offering his COVID-19 vaccine position to a Chicago Public Schools teacher during Sunday’s service at St. James Community Church.

Rev. William E. Hall was extended an invitation to receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to his position as a chaplain at the UCAN social service agency. Hall has asked Mayor Lori Lightfoot to allow him and anyone who desires to transfer their vaccine invitation to educators.

“We as a city should show acts of love in the midst of this pandemic, and not allow privilege to further divide and deny access to quality health care,” Rev. Hall said.

Hall’s announcement is connected to CPS faculty having returned to school buildings on January 4, as many teachers say the environment remains too unsafe to return to school buildings.

CPS plans to return tens of thousands of teachers, clinicians and other staff to school buildings beginning Monday, January 25.