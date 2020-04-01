South Side pastor dies from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A beloved pastor from the city's South Side has died after contracting COVID-19.

The Rev. Keith Burgess, of Old Friends Missionary Baptist, posted on Facebook just two weeks ago preaching to his flock about COVID-19.

The 6 feet 3 inch tall pastor was described as a great church man a wonderful pastor.

His older brother, Carl, spoke with WGN and now he and his family is among the thousands who’ve lost a loved one to the pandemic.

For days, Burgess dismissed his symptoms until he could not any longer. Four days after his symptoms began, he was admitted to community hospital in Munster and put on a ventilator. He died Monday — less than a week later.

His family said they are devastated Burgess had bought a home near his mother so he could be close to her.

Burgess was born and raised in Chicago and leaves behind a wife, a 17-year-old son, and two step children. His older brother is urging others not to take the virus lightly.

“Pay attention to the symptoms,” he said. “Don’t think it’s just allergies or the flu.”