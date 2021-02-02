South Side Irish Parade canceled for 2nd year due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Trinity Irish Dancers perfom during the the 35th annual South Side Irish Parade, on Western Avenue at 103rd Street.

CHICAGO — For a second year in a row, Chicago’s South Side Irish Parade will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement released Tuesday, the parade committee said:

Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, the City of Chicago has announced it will not be issuing any permits for parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021; therefore the 2021 South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade will not run its traditional march down Western Avenue South Side Irish Parade Committee

The committee says they are exploring alternative expressions of celebrating the communities Irish Heritage this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.