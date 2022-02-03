South Side church offering Covid tests, vaccines

CHICAGO — A South Side church is trying to encourage anyone who needs a vaccine or a rapid test, to get one.

The First Church of Deliverance at 4317 South Wabash Avenue has opened its doors to serve as a covid testing and vaccine site every Sunday, from 1230 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

It is is open to the public and is free. All you need to do is bring a state ID or driver’s license.

