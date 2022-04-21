CHICAGO — As covid cases tick up throughout the area, one South Side church again encourages anyone who needs a vaccine or testing to join their event this weekend.

The First Church of Deliverance, located at 43rd and South Wabash, is hosting another vaccine and testing clinic this Sunday, April 24, from 1 to 4 p-m.

The free vaccine and testing clinic is open to everyone over the age of 5.

Anyone interested should bring their state ID or driver’s license.