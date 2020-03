Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gift from above — delivered on the ground. A church on the city’s South Side has a new mission — to nourish the community. However, they’re struggling to collect enough food to meet their goal to feed 1,000 families for two weeks.

On Wednesday morning, a simple act of kindness helped jump start what seemed like a stalled plan at Another Chance Church.

To lend a hand, go visit www.anotherchancechurch.com or angelicbakehouse.com.