South Dakota added to Chicago’s travel order; 2 states removed

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago removed two states from its travel order Tuesday and added South Dakota.

Arizona and North Carolina were removed from the list of states on the order that requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The list now includes Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total.