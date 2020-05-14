Some Wisconsin counties issuing own restrictions after state’s stay-at-home order struck down

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin had been under a stay-at-home order since mid-March, but a high court decision Wednesday lifted all restrictions which prompted some local governments to issue their own.

A lot of Wisconsin businesses reopened right after the ruling.

It was party time at a number of taverns in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. Most patrons were not in masks and operators encouraged social distancing.

Republican lawmakers had sued the administration of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for extending a stay-at-home order to May 26.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in their favor, calling the order unlawful and unenforceable.

Evers predicts an undoing of progress made in fighting coronavirus. But Republicans believe nearly six million residents have stayed home long enough to allow for a safe and full reopening.

There is likely confusion since some local governments have already issued their own orders to continue with restrictions –that includes the city of Milwaukee and Kenosha County.

Gov. Evers calls the situation chaos.

As of Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Health reports nearly 11,000 cases of COVID-19 and 421 deaths.

Republicans have vowed to work with Evers on new rules if the virus reoccurs in an aggressive way.

