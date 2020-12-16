Some suburban hospital groups confused over COVID-19 vaccine shipment plans

Confusion has grown after some hospitals have had to push back their plans as they await the vaccine to arrive.

The governor’s office says everything is on schedule and moving according to plan after thousands of vaccine doses arrived to the state’s strategic stockpile. But some suburban hospital officials said there has been some confusion with the process.

“We felt pretty comfortable we were going to receive it today. Now that’s changed and they’re telling us we’ll receive it tomorrow,” said Dr. Alan Loren, CMO of Northwest Community Healthcare.

Northwest Community Healthcare is waiting for nearly 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We still don’t know for sure if it will be a direct shipment to us sometime tomorrow or whether it will go to the regional hospital center,” Dr. Loren said.

Further complicating logistics is the storage requirements for the Pfzier vaccine. Once it is taken out of ultra cold storage, the clock is ticking. It has to be used within five days.

Edward-Elmhurst Health had to re-schedule appointments to vaccinate employees and now says they will receive the vaccine on Thursday.

“We know that we’re going to receive it’s just when?” said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, Medical Director at Edward.

NorthShore University Health System said in a statement that their vaccines were also delayed.

“Our overarching goal is to administer a vaccine program that is safe, timely, and effective,” they said. “We are in regular contact with our public health colleagues and please appreciate that these processes and distribution systems are evolving.”

Governor Pritzker Tuesday denied that there have been any delays. He said the distribution isn’t happening on a military timetable, but it is happening.

The state passed eight consecutive days of over 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, with 117.