Some parents upset after Deerfield District 109 plans to start year online

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Things got pretty heated at Tuesday night’s Deerfield School Board meeting after the district choose to start the school year 100 percent online.

Some parents are upset and said the board didn’t listen to them after no options for in-person learning were implemented.

Kyle Stone, the father of a kindergartner, had strong words for the decision.

“It was reactionary,” he said. “And it was guided by fear and cowardice.”

A district survey last week found that more than 46 percent of parents wanted full in-person learning, while 34 percent wanted a hybrid. Conversely, more than 80 percent of teachers wanted all online learning.

Stone criticized the teachers for wanting online learning.

“If you carry the mantle of being essential, you have to carry the mantle of some semblance of risk,” Stone said.

Heather Rossi, the mother of a 4th grader, said her family specifically moved to Deerfield because her family thought it was a small enough district that it could be nimble when it came to making adjustments.

“Some children might benefit from in school education. Some from home, education, give that option,” she said.

In a letter to parents, the school district said it knew whatever decision it would reach would be met with significant disappointment, frustration and hardships.

They went on to say their belief is that online learning is the safest and most sustainable option at this time.

Both Stone and Rossi said they believe there are ways to have safe in-person learning while protecting students and staff.

“It’s not that I’m opposed 100% remote but you fail to provide facts as to what reach to this decision. So how am I to know when what facts we will use to return choose to school,” Rossi said.

Stone said he is considering putting his son in a private school. Rossi said she’s working on a plan to create a pod, where her daughter will team up with three other students to work on online learning, supervised by parents.