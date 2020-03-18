Some local small businesses close on own to combat COVID-19 spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. — Without a mandate like bars and restaurants, other small businesses are closing on their own for the greater good.

Ivana Di Piero, owner of Ivana Di Piero Salon in Harwood Heights, recently had to make the hard decision to close up shop. But she knows it was the right one.

"Every time a client came in and somebody coughed we’re like 'oh my gosh' we’re not sure if we’re doing the right thing,” Di Piero said.

After talking to her family in Italy, she has closed for two weeks and will reassess after that.

“My cousin called me on Friday and he said ‘I don’t know what you’re doing at work, but you need to leave,’” Di Piero said. “'You need to close and leave because we are two weeks ahead of you and this is your future, this is what’s going to happen in America.’”

For the Di Piero family, these are strange times. Ivana’s husband, Frank, owns Jeri’s Grille.

“I’m concerned about my employees,” Di Piero said. “I’m even concerned about some of my customers.”

A poll released Tuesday said a quarter of households making under $50,000 are saying they’ve been let go or had hours reduced.

Tuesday, President Trump announced a possible stimulus package that could help workers. They are being called “business interruption payments.”

At this time, it’s unclear how big those checks will be and who will get them.

The White House is encouraging people to still file their taxes by April 15. Do it electronically so if you are entitled to a refund, you will get that money.

The federal government has extended the deadline by 90 days.