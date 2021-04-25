Some Illinois community colleges not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

Some Illinois community colleges are not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students to return to campus.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports City Colleges of Chicago and College of DuPage both released statements saying that while they encourage their students to be vaccinated, it will not be required for attendance. The news comes as community colleges statewide prepare for student’s return to part-time and full-time in-person learning this summer and fall.

Remote options will still be offered.

College of Lake County, Oakton Community College and Harper Community College also say they have no plans to require vaccines.

Several four-year colleges, including Notre Dame, Loyola University, DePaul University and Columbia College, previously announced that all students returning to campus for the fall semester would be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

