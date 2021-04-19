Some CPS high school students head back to classrooms Monday

CHICAGO — Some Chicago Public High School students will return to the classrooms Monday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the last group to have a hybrid in-person option. Thirty-six percent of students are expected back, which is about 26,000 kids.

Pre-kindergarten, special education and elementary school students have had that option since February.



On Sunday, the Chicago Teachers Union announced 83 percent of its members approved a high school reopening plan. A key part of the agreement with CPS is a vaccination program for students age 16 and older and their families.

Blocks of vaccine appointments will be set aside for them. CTU President Jesse Sharkey hails it as the first of it kind in the nation.

Only three selective enrollment schools will have a majority of students return: Jones College Prep, Walter Payton College Prep and Whitney Young.

At Lane Tech College Prep, more than 2000 students are returning to the classrooms, but that’s just half its student population.

South and West Side high schools are welcoming back fewer students. They are in neighborhoods hit especially hard by COVID-19.