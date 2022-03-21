Students in 6 classrooms at Coonley Elementary go back to wearing masks

CHICAGO — The mask mandate returned to several classrooms at a Chicago Public School Monday due to an increase in covid cases

Students in six classrooms at Coonley Elementary on Chicago’s North Side began wearing masks again after dozens of students tested positive for Covid- in the past three weeks.

CPS confirmed the school has had 40 positive cases since the start of march with 13 students currently in quarantine.

CPS says they are monitoring covid case numbers closely.

The district wide level remains low with less than .1% positivity rate.

CPS release a statement Monday that said, “Chicago Public Schools has made the health and safety of our students and staff our highest priority since the onset of the pandemic. Every health and safety measure implemented has been in accordance with the guidance of the CDPH, IDPH, and the CDC.”

CPS has also increased its voluntary on-site Covid-19 testing at Coonley from one to two days.