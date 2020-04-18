Some Chicago suburbs begin to require face masks in public

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – With Highland Park and Wilmette starting Monday, at least six suburbs are requiring people to wear face masks in public.

“Wearing a mask is not normal but I think it needs to be the new normal for now,” said Dr. Richard Novak, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UIC.

The CDC originally said do not wear a mask if you’re not a health care worker, but it has since changed its tune.

“I think it’s a good idea that everyone should wear one. I think we were a little bit misled and it was you know I think it was because we didn’t have enough face masks to go around,” said Dr. Richard Novak. “We were caught unprepared by this pandemic.”

In Morton Grove, Skokie, Cicero and Glenview, people are already required to wear face masks inside essential businesses. Now, other suburbs are following suit.

But Mayor Lightfoot so far hasn’t felt it’s necessary to make it a requirement in Chicago.

This week, Gov. Pritzker said he’s considering a considering a state-wide requirement.

“I think it’s something that, when I look at the mitigation measures that we should be contemplating and making adjustments to,” said Gov. Pritzker. “That is one I think might be seriously important for us to consider in the period going forward.”

Most studies on the usefulness of face masks have been done for the flu and tuberculosis. Even cloth masks can reduce transmission of disease by 50% sometimes.

“It’s not just coughing or sneezing,” said Dr. Novak. “Even the act of breathing generates droplets for people who are asymptomatic who could be spreading this.”

On Monday, every Walmart employee in the country will be required to wear face masks.

Masks should not take the place of social distancing. Even in a mask, you should stand at least six feet away from other people.