Some Chicago Public School students return to classrooms Monday, despite pushback from CTU

CHICAGO — Thousands of Chicago Public School students will return to the classroom Monday, despite pushback from teachers and parents.

This will be the first time students enter the classroom since the coronavirus pandemic began — but the question is if all of their teachers will be in the classroom with them.

This comes as the Chicago Teachers Union says that CPS is not ready to return to in-person learning.

Since November, CPS has been gearing up with their plan to have students return to school. Monday is the day where 6,000 pre-kindergarten and special needs students make their way back.

However, it’s happening without the support of CTU. The union is still calling for in-person learning to not begin Monday because they believe there is no way to guarantee each school is equally safe due to the pandemic.

But CPS leaders are saying the plan to return to in-person learning meets or exceeds public health recommendations from the CDC and local health departments. They also plan to not pay teachers who do not show up for work Monday morning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that returning to classrooms was not mandatory for every student, citing that it was an option for CPS parents.

CPS reps say they are not giving up their fight, they will hold a press conference outside of Nathan S. Davis Elementary School Monday morning — along with a picket line and setting up outside school buildings for e-learning.