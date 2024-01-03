CHICAGO — Some Chicago area hospitals and other facilities are returning their mask mandates as respiratory infections are on the rise.

Rush is one provider that is requiring masks in certain areas as the threat from COVID-19, flu and respiratory viruses are rising.

The new mandates will apply to patients, staff and visitors at Rush Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush Copley.

Hospitals are looking to get out in front of the growing risk of transmission.

Most hospitals eased or eliminated their masking requirements last spring, after the federal government ended the COVID-19 public health emergency.

As present, Chicago, the rest of Cook County, DuPage, McHenry and Lake counties are all at “medium risk level.”