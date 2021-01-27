Some Chicago area home care agencies frustrated with vaccine rollout

Some home care agencies are beyond frustrated and confused with the vaccine rollout as county health departments are pleading for patience.

Charmaine Conaghan is the owner of Always Best Care Senior Services based in Glenview. Weeks ago, she says she filled out a survey with the Cook County Public Health Department for her agency.

“The expectation was that we would receive instruction as to how we would get the vaccine whether we would be sent to a pharmacy, Jewel Osco was a possibility or if we would be given a time,” she said.

But that didn’t happen.

Now, she’s trying to get her roughly 125 workers registered individually, and as of this week, vaccines are open to group 1B.

Appointments are hard to come by. She is desperate to get her employees vaccinated…after losing one of her longtime clients to COVID-19.

“It absolutely broke my heart that he had to be taken to a hospice care center,” she said. “So he had to die in a facility and that’s the nightmare.”

Dr. Rachel Rubin with the Cook County Department of Public Health says they’re working to remove the barriers for home caregivers.

“They need to sign up as individuals for now however we have meetings setup with industry groups of these home healthcare providers coming up over the next day or two and we’re trying to work out a system where we will be better able to pass out vaccinations to these home healthcare workers and also potentially utilizing medical care givers to also give vaccinations in the future to their homebound clients,” Dr. Rubin said.

Katie Fielmann, of Comfort Keepers, who is also the Home Care Association of America Illinois chapter president, says she is hopeful after getting a breakthrough call from DuPage County yesterday offering appointments for some of her workers.

“We have a long way to go, but this is a positive for us,” she said.

Cook County health officials said people who quality for Phase 1A are still being prioritized, but they said right now there is still not enough vaccine to go around.