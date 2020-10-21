Small Illinois businesses encouraged to apply for BIG grants

CHICAGO — Small businesses in Illinois are getting some much needed financial help from the state to keep them going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. JB Pritzker is seeking to draw attention to a new pool of state funds for struggling business, as he visited a hard hit business Wednesday in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.

DLV Printing, located at 5825 W. Corcoran Place, has been providing school athletic team apparel for Chicago Public Schools for decades. But with the cancellation of sporting events due to the pandemic, DLV has taken a tremendous hit — losing about 70% of business.

But state relief, in the form of a Business Interruption Grant (BIG), has made a big difference in DLV owner Vernita Johnson’s life. Johnson says she never would have survived the pandemic if not for her state grants, along with federal relief dollars.

“I was pleased that the BIG grant program, that’s the Business Interruption Grant program, and our department of commerce, was able to offer Vernita and her business a $20,000 grant. Those are designed to help people get through these tough times,” Pritzker said.

The governor and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity want to spread the word to other struggling Illinois businesses that $220 million in additional funding is now available.

You can apply now for a second round of Business Interruption Grants at: www.illinois.gov