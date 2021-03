GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America announced Thursday plans to reopen the theme park next month.

In a press release, the park says they will be able to open on April 24 for its 45th year.

JUST IN: @SFGreat_America says they will be able to open on April 24. There will be reduced capacity and guests will have to make a reservation to visit. More info here: https://t.co/eqNjHH7jnJ — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) March 18, 2021

Capacity will be limited to start, guests will need to use the reservation system at sixflags.com/reserve to book a date and time to visit.

Masks will be required, even while riding the attractions. The park also says social distancing will be strictly enforced.