Six Flags announces post-coronavirus reservation system

CHICAGO — Six Flags parks throughout the country will soon require guests to make a reservation before entering.

The move is an effort to ensure social distancing at the frequently-crowded parks as more states begin to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests will be required to go online and select both the date and time they want to arrive at the park. Guests will only be allowed in during the time period they selected.

Six Flags said they will open the available dates for the remainder of the season when the system goes online, but not all of them.

Additional blocks of reservations will be released weekly and season pass holders and members will get priority access.

The system will go live on Six Flags’ website when they are ready to open some of their parks.

No timeline has been given on when Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will be allowed to reopen.

