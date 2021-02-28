‘Sick Out’ planned as more CPS students return to in-person learning

CHICAGO — More Chicago Public Schools students are returning to in-person instruction Monday. Some parents, however, plan on keeping their kids at home, calling for improvements.

Kindergarteners through fifth-grade students will report on Monday. Sixth through eighth-graders will follow suit on March 8. The plan to gradually bring students back into the classroom fold is part of an agreement hammered out by the city and the Chicago Teachers Union.

During the pandemic, most children have learned remotely. A Chicago father, Dave Pitak, tells WGN his son will continue to do so, saying that he’s trying to do what he thinks is best for his sixth-grader.

“The plan is, we will keep kids home and encourage others to do so as well,” he said.

Pitak has organized a “Sick Out” for Monday. Parents involved will be keeping their kids remote in protest of in-person learning.

“They’re getting divided attention as well, so that’s a universal issue,” says Lashonna Franklin. She plans to participate in Monday’s “Sick Out.” She tells WGN she has had to juggle a full-time job and assisting her five children with virtual learning.

“I work 12 and 13 hours a day,” she said. “It’s hard for me to handle all of this. It’s a lot of pressure on me. Extremely tough.”

Despite this, Franklins says she won’t be sending her kids to in-person classes come Monday.

“It was a hard decision to make but I have to do what I have to do as a parent to keep my kids safe,” she said.

Franklin has no intention to send her children back to in-person classrooms because of coronavirus concerns.

“Everyone needs to be vaccinated,” she says, “before entering the building.”