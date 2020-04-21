2 correctional officers die following COVID-19 outbreak at Cook County Jail

There are 219 Cook County Sheriff’s employees who are currently battling COVID-19.

Two have passed away.

Sheila Rivera, 47, passed away Sunday at the Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.

Rivera joined the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. Her brother said she got sick quickly, and by Sunday she had passed away.

The sheriff’s office said it considers her death to be in the line of duty and advocate that Rivera’s family receive benefits.

A second corrections officer, Antoine Stewart, was found dead in his Crestwood home on the same day as Rivera.

The Sheriff’s Office said police are conducting a death investigation, but there were no indications of foul play.

Authorities said an autopsy will determine whether COVID-19 played a role in his death.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying in part:

We are saddened to report the death of Corrections Officer Antoine Stewart, who was found deceased at his home on Sunday. Crestwood Police are conducting a death investigation, but there were no indications of foul play, and we are awaiting the autopsy to determine whether COVID19 played a role in his death.

The sheriff’s office said peer support has also reached out to the family offering support during this time.

A total of 321 Cook County Sheriff’s employees have tested positive for the virus to date — with 185 being corrections officers. 109 have recovered and returned to work.

In addition, 398 Cook County jail detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, and six have died. The two latest deaths came over the weekend at Stroger Hospital. Those inmates have been identified as Juan Salgado Mendoza, 53, and Rene Olivo, 42.

183 inmates have now recovered from COVID-19.

Eighty-four percent of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office employees with the virus have been corrections officers.