Shedd Aquarium to require vaccines for staff, volunteers

CHICAGO — Guardians of the otters, sharks, penguins and many more at the Shedd aquarium must get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The aquarium announced Thursday that all staff, volunteers and partners are required to adhere to a new vaccination mandate, beginning Oct. 31.

“By making this commitment, the aquarium hopes to do its part to aid the collective efforts to end the spread of COVID-19 and continue to ensure the health and safety of employees, guests and the animals in our care,” said Johnny Ford, assistant director of public relations.

Officials say the decision was spurred by the FDA’s recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

At this time the aquarium will not require guests to show proof of vaccination. In accordance with the CDC, state and city recommendations, the aquarium announced mask requirements for all staff and visitors over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status beginning July 31.