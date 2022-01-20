Sharing personal stories, Advocate Health workers make emotional plea for people to get vaccinated

Chicago-area frontline workers made a plea Thursday for unvaccinated people to get their shots.

Throughout this week, doctors and nurses from Advocate Aurora Health Shared multiple videos in hopes to spark the attention of the unvaccinated.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nearly 70 % of Illinois residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated. But that hasn’t put a stop to the strain health care workers say they experience daily.

In a set of short videos entitled “Voices from the Frontlines: This is Preventable,” doctors and nurses say they are overwhelmed and exhausted. They said they are losing patients and are worried and scared.

To date, IDPH confirmed more than 29,000 Covid deaths.

The healthcare workers in the videos urge the public to get vaccinates and avoid the possibility of dying from Covid.

On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced that more than 20 million Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

“Right now we are administering an avg of 47,000 shots per second and booster shots every day,” he said.

Chicago Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady announced that the city of Chicago had passed the omicron peak but warned residents not to get comfortable.

“We are a long way from being out of the woods and its important over these next few weeks and months that we continue to work hard on getting folks vaccinated, getting folks tested, continuing to wear masks,” she said.

It’s a message Advocate Aurora Health medical staff wholeheartedly endorse.

