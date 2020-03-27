Several members of suburban church sick after attending service earlier this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Several members of a suburban church are sick after attending a service earlier this month.

The pastor’s wife from the Life Church of Glenview posted on social media saying her husband and several other members from the church were sick, including three who were in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The Village of Glenview sent out a notice Friday morning that people who attended the March 15 service at the Life Church of Glenview are testing positive for COVID-19.

Members of the church posted online saying they were experiencing symptoms of the virus and that the pastor’s wife estimated 43 people were sick.

Glenview’s communications manager said the Cook County Department of Public Health handles the confirmed cases, but that this is an unfortunate result of people not social distancing.

“A situation like this highlights the importance that people not participate in large gatherings, this is whole point of the stay at home order issued by the governor and people keeping distance from one another,” Lynne Stiefel, communications manager of the Village of Glenview, said.

The church streamed their most recent service online without people in the Glenview building.

It’s something many religious organizations are now doing to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order.

“We’re hopeful and I believe most of the houses of worship in Glenview are using either online services or other online means to offer their services to their parishioners and I think that’s a good thing at this time,” Stiefel said.

The governor did urge people to cancel large events prior to the March 15 Sunday service.

However, his stay-at-home order was not issued until March 20.